California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 107,757 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,757 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.60% of Premier worth $15,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 12.8% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 111,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Premier during the second quarter worth $10,194,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at $1,793,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Premier by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,733,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,961,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

Premier Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.43 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 13.20%. On average, analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

About Premier

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.