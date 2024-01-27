California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 16,229 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,229 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of ChampionX worth $14,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in ChampionX by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,172,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,615,000 after buying an additional 2,222,224 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 26.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CHX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 979,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,488. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.44. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.47.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $939.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHX

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.