California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,805 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Donaldson worth $15,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 792.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $64.27. The company had a trading volume of 363,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,688. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.77.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Insider Activity

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,641.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,137 shares of company stock worth $1,202,812. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

