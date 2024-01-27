California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 45,737 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 946,173 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,737 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $14,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CLF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

CLF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,225,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.71. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 2.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

