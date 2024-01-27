California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 9,218 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Autoliv worth $17,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,904,000 after acquiring an additional 945,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $67,916,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,794,000 after purchasing an additional 854,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter worth approximately $27,209,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Autoliv stock traded up $2.95 on Friday, hitting $106.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,941,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,049. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.66 and a twelve month high of $111.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.52 and a 200-day moving average of $99.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Danske downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.36.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

