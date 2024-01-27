California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of H World Group worth $15,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 59,968 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in H World Group in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 57.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 42,660 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTHT stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.93. 743,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,450. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.92. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $53.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. H World Group had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.88 million. Research analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

HTHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

