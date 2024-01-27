California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of HF Sinclair worth $15,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DINO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,438,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,866,000 after acquiring an additional 96,444 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 87,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 35,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.26. 1,161,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,490. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.70. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

