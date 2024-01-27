California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of Paylocity worth $14,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,405,000 after purchasing an additional 156,945 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Paylocity by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,501,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,104,000 after acquiring an additional 39,646 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 38.7% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,990,000 after acquiring an additional 257,084 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.65.

PCTY traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.85. 321,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,787. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $139.40 and a 52-week high of $235.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.76.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,622 shares of company stock valued at $262,902. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

