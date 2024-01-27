California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $14,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $68,262,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,093.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,829,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 20,887.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,007,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after buying an additional 1,002,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of JEF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.94. 791,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.35. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $41.82.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

