California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,451 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Service Co. International worth $14,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 282.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 33.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,514,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,514,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,708 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCI traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.26. 712,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,085. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.50. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

