California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock Holdings Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 124.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,408,000 after buying an additional 30,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,624,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,034,000 after purchasing an additional 79,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,204 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,330,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,313,000 after purchasing an additional 126,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,552,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.23 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $28,732.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,633.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $28,732.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,633.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $35,478.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,146.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,560 shares of company stock worth $233,680 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About California Water Service Group

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.