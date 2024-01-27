Calix (CALX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect Calix to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Calix Trading Down 2.4 %
Calix stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.51. Calix has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $56.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 80.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Calix by 34.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on CALX
About Calix
Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calix
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.