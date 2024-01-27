Calix (CALX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect Calix to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calix Trading Down 2.4 %

Calix stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.51. Calix has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 80.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Calix by 34.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

