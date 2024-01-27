Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 228 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,613 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $38,977,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5,474.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 452,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after acquiring an additional 444,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 24.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,294,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,304,000 after acquiring an additional 253,592 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $1,610,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,050.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,096 shares of company stock worth $6,956,524 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $84.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.87 and a twelve month high of $91.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DLB. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

