Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 682 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $105,797,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in BOX by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,114 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth $26,085,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BOX by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 727,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,148,000 after acquiring an additional 659,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.15, a P/E/G ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.91. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $328,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,464,437 shares in the company, valued at $37,050,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,121.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,435 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

