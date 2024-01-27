Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN opened at $104.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.96. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $113.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $358.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.04 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $30,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $196,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,508,680.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $30,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,700. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

