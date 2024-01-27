Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,223 BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECAT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,938,000 after purchasing an additional 992,116 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,781,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 697,851 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $4,834,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after buying an additional 220,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 696,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 217,036 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 53,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $771,832.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,837,228 shares in the company, valued at $256,499,338.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 53,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $771,832.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,837,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,499,338.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 105,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,437,331 shares of company stock valued at $69,815,056 in the last 90 days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

(Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.