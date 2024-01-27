Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 887 TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 887 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in TopBuild by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,775,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $738,425,000 after buying an additional 29,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in TopBuild by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after purchasing an additional 602,416 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 16.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,196,000 after buying an additional 73,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLD opened at $366.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.08. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $184.50 and a 52 week high of $383.23.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Loop Capital upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

