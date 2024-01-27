Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 9,675 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,831 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0046 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

