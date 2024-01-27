Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $179,000 Stock Position in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Get Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF alerts:

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Price Performance

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.28. Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $14.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19.

About Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Lithium and Battery Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index that invests in global advanced battery material companies such as those that mine or produce lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.