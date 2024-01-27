Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $206,000 Position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,689 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after buying an additional 67,406 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 24,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EBTC opened at $30.04 on Friday. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $368.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Enterprise Bancorp Increases Dividend

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $45,318.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,670,031.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

