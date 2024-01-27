Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $224,000 Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,940,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,303,000 after purchasing an additional 315,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,004,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,107,000 after buying an additional 98,087 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,788,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,530,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,500,000 after buying an additional 117,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,465,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,999,000 after purchasing an additional 73,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.30. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

