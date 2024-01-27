Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 57,740 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,904 shares during the last quarter. Cosner Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 106.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 46,315 shares during the period.

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS FLV opened at $62.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.10.

About American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of US large-cap value companies. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

