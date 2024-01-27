Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $178,000 in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLCH. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 62.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLCH opened at $15.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.50. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89.

The Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in China. FLCH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

