Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $218,000 in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 52.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 71,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in SEI Investments by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 19,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $824,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co acquired 1,240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sei Investments Co purchased 1,240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,576. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC opened at $63.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average of $60.45. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.