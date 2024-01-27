Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $219,000 in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SITE. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 81.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,532,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,044,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $156.85 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.81 and a 12 month high of $176.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SITE shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.60.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

