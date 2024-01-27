Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,035,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,287,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43,107 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25,971 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 62,550 shares during the period.

Shares of INDY opened at $48.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $770.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.32.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

