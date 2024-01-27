Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 300,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,665,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 450,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,252,000 after buying an additional 44,904 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 372,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,134,000 after buying an additional 69,324 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 225,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 45,148 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

