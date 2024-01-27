Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIG – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,025 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.49% of Simplify Macro Strategy ETF worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIG. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Simplify Macro Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Macro Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Macro Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Macro Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Macro Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $277,000.

Simplify Macro Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Simplify Macro Strategy ETF stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78. Simplify Macro Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $26.31.

About Simplify Macro Strategy ETF

The Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (FIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to provide absolute returns. The fund uses a macro strategy to build a risk-balanced, multi-asset portfolio. FIG was launched on May 16, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

