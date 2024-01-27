Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 10,875 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,875 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MVT. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the third quarter worth $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVT stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $11.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.72%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

