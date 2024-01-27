Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 195 Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 563.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $792,000.

NYSEARCA IAI opened at $105.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.71. The company has a market capitalization of $454.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $109.40.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

