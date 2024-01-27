Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 261,637 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) by 92.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,637 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zynex were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 64,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Zynex by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zynex by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 28,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zynex during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zynex by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex Price Performance

ZYXI stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Zynex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $386.12 million, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. Zynex had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Zynex in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zynex

About Zynex

(Free Report)

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.