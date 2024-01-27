Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,037 Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 56,517.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 166.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 14,503 shares during the period.

Shares of KBWP opened at $98.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $78.16 and a 12-month high of $98.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4373 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

