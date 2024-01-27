Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 48,618 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,618 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2,793.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of XCEM opened at $29.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $30.39.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

