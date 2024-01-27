Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $188,000 Position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 175,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BITF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 252.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 54,303 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Bitfarms by 14.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 199,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 25,825 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Bitfarms by 14.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BITF. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Bitfarms stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $778.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 3.74. Bitfarms Ltd. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.56.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

