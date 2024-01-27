Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Canadian Critical Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS RIINF remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Canadian Critical Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

About Canadian Critical Minerals

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia; and the Thierry project that covers approximately 4,700 hectares located in the west of Pickle Lake, Ontario.

