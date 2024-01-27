Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$94.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

In related news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,300 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.49, for a total value of C$203,527.00. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.72, for a total transaction of C$4,335,890.00. Also, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.49, for a total value of C$203,527.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 270,052 shares of company stock worth $23,814,824. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CNQ opened at C$86.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$94.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$87.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$85.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$67.13 and a 12 month high of C$93.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.79 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 19.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.9246519 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

