Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CSIQ. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Price Performance

Canadian Solar stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.50). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 71.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.