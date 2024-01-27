Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$24.65 and last traded at C$24.60. 1,700 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$24.46.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.23.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.