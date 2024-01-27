Capital One Financial Comments on Marathon Oil Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

MRO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

MRO stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Marathon Oil by 57.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 607,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 221,388 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,692,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,527,000 after purchasing an additional 150,440 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 334,727 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 125.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 72,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 40,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 149.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 373,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 223,877 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

