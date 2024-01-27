Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CAPR. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

CAPR opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a market cap of $124.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.92. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $8.22.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 208.15% and a negative return on equity of 617.82%. The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 326.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

