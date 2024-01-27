CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 15.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 57.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $21.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTRE

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.