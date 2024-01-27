Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $89.94 and last traded at $89.94. Approximately 112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.22.
Cargojet Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average of $73.50.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
