Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

Carpenter Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carpenter Technology to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.63. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

In other news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $251,798.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at $429,006.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

