Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85, reports. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $74.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,006.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,562,000 after buying an additional 53,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,980,000 after acquiring an additional 883,239 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,563,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,968,000 after acquiring an additional 138,171 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,902,000 after acquiring an additional 212,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,014,000 after acquiring an additional 368,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.