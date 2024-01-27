Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 42.8% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,136,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.44. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

