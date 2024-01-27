Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.

Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Cass Information Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cass Information Systems to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 24,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,387. Cass Information Systems has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $598.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

