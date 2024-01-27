CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $229.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.74 and its 200 day moving average is $208.62. CDW has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $229.79.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CDW

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 21,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,194,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in CDW by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 21,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

