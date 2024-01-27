Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) Stock Price Down 55.2%

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 55.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.
Cebu Air Stock Down 55.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66.
About Cebu Air
Cebu Air, Inc, an airline, provides international and domestic air transportation services. The company offers scheduled air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes. It also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services.
