Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Free Report) were up 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.08). Approximately 11,495 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 11,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.05).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celadon Pharmaceuticals from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 235 ($2.99) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.
About Celadon Pharmaceuticals
Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the research, cultivation, manufacturing, and sale of cannabis-based medicines. The company primarily focuses on growing indoor hydroponic cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain, as well as autism spectrum disorders. Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
