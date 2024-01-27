Celestica (CLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 2.58%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Celestica to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Celestica stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 2.15. Celestica has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Celestica by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 96,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLS shares. CIBC increased their price target on Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

